Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

