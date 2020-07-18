Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $81.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

