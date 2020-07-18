Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $100.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

