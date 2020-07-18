ValuEngine Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,093.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

