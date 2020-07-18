ValuEngine Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $411.05 million, a PE ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,021 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

