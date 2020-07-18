ValuEngine Lowers Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
GLAE stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82.
Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.