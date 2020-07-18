ValuEngine Lowers Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLAE stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

