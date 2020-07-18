Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $85.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of VLO opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

