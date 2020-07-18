Unum Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.