Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMBM) Head-To-Head Comparison

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F&M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares F&M Bank and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $48.13 million 1.25 $4.51 million N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.70 $23.65 million $2.14 6.22

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Risk and Volatility

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 9.12% 5.11% 0.54% Unity Bancorp 26.82% 14.80% 1.38%

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for F&M Bank and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.90%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

