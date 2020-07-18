Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.95. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 712,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 517,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,096,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 464,886 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

