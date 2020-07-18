Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNIT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

UNIT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

