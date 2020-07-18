UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.38. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $304.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

