UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $357.00 at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $306.53 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

