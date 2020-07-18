UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $343.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.