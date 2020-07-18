UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Raymond James

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

