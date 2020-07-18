UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $371.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

