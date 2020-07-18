United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have underperformed the industry in year to date period. The company witnessed reduced fleet productivity due to shelter-in-place orders and other end-market restrictions. Also, first-quarter 2020 margins contracted significantly due to a $24 million non-cash asset impairment charge and higher operating costs, largely associated with COVID-19. Owing to uncertainty of economic disruption by the coronavirus, it withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance. That said, it is practicing disciplined capital allocation and cost management to counter the ongoing risks. Also, the company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings and end-market mix.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.27.

NYSE URI opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in United Rentals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

