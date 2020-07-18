United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 55,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 83,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

