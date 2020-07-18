Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.84.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

