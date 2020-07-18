Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 780.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $174.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

