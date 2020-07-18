Unikoin Gold Market Cap Hits $1.76 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01885794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,397,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . The official message board for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit, Kucoin, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.