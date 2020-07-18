UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.02.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 21.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,457,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 431,627 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 141,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.