UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CSX were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of CSX opened at $72.16 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

