UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $421.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 475.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $430.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

