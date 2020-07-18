UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

