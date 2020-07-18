UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

