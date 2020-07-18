UMB Bank N A MO Sells 366 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

