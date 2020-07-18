UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $252,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

