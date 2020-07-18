UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380,114 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Comcast by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

