UMB Bank N A MO Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

