UMB Bank N A MO Has $383,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

