UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $41.95 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

