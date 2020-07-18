UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 3,413 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $2,190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 376.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $338,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 2.69. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

