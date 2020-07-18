Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $3,414,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RARE stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.