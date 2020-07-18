UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

UGI stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UGI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in UGI by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in UGI by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in UGI by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UGI by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

