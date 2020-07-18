UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in UFP Technologies by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.