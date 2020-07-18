UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSON. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 678 ($8.34) to GBX 661 ($8.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 555 ($6.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 624.18 ($7.68).

PSON opened at GBX 554.60 ($6.83) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 538.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

