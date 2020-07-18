UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.77) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,574.67 ($43.99).

ASC stock opened at GBX 3,448 ($42.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,251.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,791.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 64.69. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

