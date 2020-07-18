UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 5,600 ($68.91) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 5,400 ($66.45). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,150 ($51.07) to GBX 4,500 ($55.38) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($75.56) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($82.45) to GBX 5,600 ($68.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised NEXT to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,220.86 ($64.25).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 5,030 ($61.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,024.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,440.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

