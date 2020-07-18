UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) target price (up from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.88 ($12.33).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,221 ($15.03) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.16.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

