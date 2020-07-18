UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 143,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

