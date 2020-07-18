UBS Group Raises SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,175

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,175 ($39.07) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,520 ($31.01) to GBX 2,690 ($33.10) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($38.03) to GBX 2,582 ($31.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($32.24) to GBX 2,203 ($27.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,610 ($32.12) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,582.11 ($31.78).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,959 ($36.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,982.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,911.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 29.31 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,465 ($42.64).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($36.80), for a total value of £658,427.90 ($810,273.07).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

