UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($63.48) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.20 ($74.38).

ETR G24 opened at €71.10 ($79.89) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a fifty-two week high of €72.40 ($81.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.25.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

