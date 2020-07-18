Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman Sells 51,299 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman sold 51,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $64,636.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,466,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,348,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

