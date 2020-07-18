Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Shares of TWLO opened at $238.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $106,158,956 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

