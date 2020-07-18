Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $284,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $238.57 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $247.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,760,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

