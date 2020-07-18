Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder Sells $49,704,600.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TPB stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.
