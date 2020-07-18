Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder Sells $49,704,600.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.04 million, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

