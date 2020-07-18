TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUIFF. Berenberg Bank downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

