Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.40

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news impact score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.74. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

