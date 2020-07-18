TSE:AND (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$37.00

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TSE:AND from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$35.25 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get TSE:AND alerts:

Shares of AND opened at C$38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. TSE:AND has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TSE:AND’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

TSE:AND Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:AND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:AND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.